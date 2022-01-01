Go
Juli y Juan's Kitchen

1232 West Elizabeth Unite C9

Fort Collins, CO 80521

Popular Items

Alfajor Cookie (x2)(GF)$6.00
Juli's Favorite!!... A Buttery cookie sandwich with milk caramel inside and shredded coconut on the outside and topped with salted flakes. GF
Roasted Poblano and Zucchini Creamy Soup$6.50
Roasted poblanos and Zucchini blend together into a creamy soup, topped with a touch of cilantro oil and cream. GF VG
Polenta Fries;$10.00
Order of 10 crispy oven-baked polenta fries, garnished with Cotija cheese & your choice of Chipotle-honey mayo or Avocado-Cilantro. (vegan) GF, VG, *DF
Our Greek Salad;$10.00
Broken bulgur wheat rehydrated, mixed with chopped cucumber, tomatoes, parsley, scallions mint, lemon juice and olive oil. Served with pita bread brushed with ghee and za'atar, plus labneh (thick greek yogurt). *GF *DF VG *V
Stuffed Poblanos Chiles$18.00
Roasted poblanos peppers stuffed with ground beef, potatoes and muenster cheese, drenched in a spiced tomato sauce, topped with queso fresco and fresh cream. Served with a side of rice! There is a Vegetarian Option. *VG *DF
Cubano Sandwich;$12.00
Roasted pork shoulder marinated in mojo sauce (Garlic & citrus), braised, and then oven-roasted until crispy, inside a sweet Cuban bread with ham slices, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard, and a garlic-lime aioli.*GF, *DF
Baja Style Shrimp Tacos or Burrito;$12.00
Order of three tacos or one burrito of shrimps in a beer batter, topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, a mix of sour cream and mayonnaise and micro greens.
Potato Flautas$12.00
Three corn tortillas stuffed with mashed potatoes, oven-fried and served with tomatillo sauce, iceberg lettuce, sour cream, and fresh Mexican cheese. GF, VG, *V, *DF
1232 West Elizabeth Unite C9, Fort Collins CO 80521

