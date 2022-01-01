Go
Jumpin' Jax House of Food

COME IN and ENJOY!

1021 Atlantic Beach

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$9.49
Freshly cut romaine mixed with shredded parmesan cheese, our house-made Caesar dressing, & grilled chicken.
The 904 CLUB$11.49
Served on Texas toast, house marinated chicken breast, topped with melted cheddar, pecanwood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic aioli sauce, & avocado.
Carribean Chicken Sandwich$10.49
Chicken with a “pop." Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, BBQ sauce, & a grilled pineapple ring.
Chicken Tenders$10.99
Served with choice of our house-made JAX sauce, honey mustard, BBQ sauce, or ranch.
The Jax Grilled Cheese$8.49
A blend of Swiss, American, Mozzarella, & Muenster cheeses, topped with pecanwood smoked bacon, fresh tomato, & avocado.
Jumpin' Jax Salad$11.49
House salad mix with grape tomato, cucumber, red onion, shredded carrots, cheddar cheese, fried chicken, and topped with our house-made croutons & avocado.
The DUVAL$14.49
Two seasoned patties topped with choice of two cheeses, JAX sauce, pickle, leaf lettuce, tomato, & red onion.
Black & Bleu burger$12.99
Jumpin' Jax Burger$10.99
Our seasoned patty with choice of cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, & red onion.
Mushroom Swiss Burger$11.99
Topped with sautéed mushroom, garlic aioli sauce, lettuce, tomato, & red onion.
Location

1021 Atlantic Beach

Atlantic Beach FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
