Jumpin' Jax House of Food

20 W Adams Street

Popular Items

Jumpin' Jax Burger$10.99
Our seasoned patty with choice of cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, & red onion.
The 904 CLUB$11.99
Served on Texas toast, house marinated chicken breast, topped with melted cheddar, pecanwood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic aioli sauce, & avocado.
Kids Fountain Drink$1.50
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.49
Romaine lettuce & shredded parmesan cheese tossed in our house-made Caesar dressing, croutons, & grilled chicken.
Homemade Chicken Salad Wrap$9.99
House-made chicken salad topped with tomato & romaine chiffonade.
Large Fountain Drink$3.25
Jumpin' Jax Salad$11.49
House salad mix with grape tomato, cucumber, red onion, shredded carrots, cheddar cheese, fried chicken, and topped with our house-made croutons & avocado.
KIDS Chicken Tenders$6.49
Greek Chicken Salad$10.99
House salad mix topped with grape tomato, Kalamata olives, cucumber, red onion, tossed in Greek dressing & topped feta cheese, pepperoncini topped with our croutons & grilled chicken.
Chicken Tenders$10.99
Served with choice of our house-made JAX sauce, honey mustard, BBQ sauce, or ranch.
Location

Jacksonville FL

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
