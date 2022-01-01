Jumpin' Jax House of Food
COME IN and ENJOY!
20 W Adams Street
Popular Items
Location
20 W Adams Street
Jacksonville FL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
The Volstead
Speakeasy style bar in the heart of downtown Jacksonville, FL specializing in craft cocktails, unique spirits, craft beer and wine
Whispers Oyster Bar-Seafood
Come in and enjoy!
The #1 Seafood Sports Bar in Jax!
Bellwether
Come in and enjoy!
BB’s Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!