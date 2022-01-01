Go
Jumpin' Jax House of Food

COME IN and ENJOY!

WRAPS • PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

10131 San Jose Blvd Unit 12 • $$

Avg 4.6 (1149 reviews)

Popular Items

"AIR THANG" Burger$13.49
Topped with choice of cheese, pecanwood smoked bacon, sautéed mushroom, honey balsamic grilled onions, house-made garlic aioli sauce, JAX sauce, pickle chips, lettuce, & tomato.
Which Came First Burger$12.99
Topped with a fried egg & avocado with our house-made garlic aioli sauce, lettuce, tomato, & red onion
Jumpin' Jax Salad$11.49
House salad mix with grape tomato, cucumber, red onion, shredded carrots, cheddar cheese, fried chicken, and topped with our house-made croutons & avocado.
Chicken Tenders$10.99
Served with choice of our house-made JAX sauce, honey mustard, BBQ sauce, or ranch.
MINI JAX W/Cheese BURGERS$6.49
10" The JUMPIN' CHEEZY$9.99
Our 3-cheese blend pizza (Mozzarella, Muenster, & Parmesan Cheese).
The Smoke House Burger$12.99
Topped with melted cheddar, pecanwood smoked bacon, honey balsamic grilled onion, tomato, & our smoky BBQ sauce.
Jumpin' Jax Burger$10.99
Our seasoned patty with choice of cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, & red onion.
The DUVAL$14.99
Two seasoned patties topped with choice of two cheeses, JAX sauce, pickle, leaf lettuce, tomato, & red onion.
The 904 CLUB$11.99
Served on Texas toast, house marinated chicken breast, topped with melted cheddar, pecanwood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic aioli sauce, & avocado.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

10131 San Jose Blvd Unit 12

Jacksonville FL

Sunday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
