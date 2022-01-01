Go
Junbi

Prepare Daringly

27 witherspoon st

Popular Items

Cold Strawberry Matcha w/ Milk**$5.25
Real strawberries + Our signature premium matcha + Fresh Dairy
Salmon**$3.25
Japanese rice ball filled with wild salmon & house spicy sesame mayo all wrapped in seaweed
Cold Mango Matcha w/ Milk**$5.25
Real mangos + Our signature premium matcha + Fresh dairy
Cold Matcha w/ Milk**$4.75
Our signature premium matcha + Fresh dairy
Hot Ceremonial**$4.75
Our highest grade of matcha fit for Geishas and Samurais
Cold Madagascar Vanilla Matcha w/ Milk**$5.25
Premium Matcha + Madagascar Vanilla + Fresh Dairy
Cold Peach Lemonade Green Tea**
Premium green tea + Real peaches + Real lemon juice
Cold Strawberry Matcha Fresca**$5.00
Premium matcha + Real strawberries
[NEW] Cold Lavender Honey Matcha w/ Milk**
Premium matcha, house-made lavender honey, & fresh dairy
The Flight**$9.00
Can't decide? Try ALL three!
27 witherspoon st

princeton NJ

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
