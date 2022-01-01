Go
Junbi

Prepare Daringly

326 W Campbell Rd

Popular Items

Cold Strawberry Matcha Fresca**$5.00
Premium matcha + Real strawberries
Cold Madagascar Vanilla Matcha w/ Milk**$5.25
Premium Matcha + Madagascar Vanilla + Fresh Dairy
Cold Rose Water Matcha w/ Milk**$5.25
Our signature premium matcha + Fresh dairy + All natural rose simple syrup
Cold Magic Matcha w/ Milk**$6.50
Layered beet, turmeric, & our premium signature matcha with a blend of organic coconut & organic soy milks
Spam And Egg**$3.25
Japanese rice ball filled with spam & egg. Drizzled with a teriyaki glaze all wrapped in seaweed
Cold Peach Lemonade Green Tea**
Premium green tea + Real peaches + Real lemon juice
[NEW] Cold Lavender Honey Matcha w/ Milk**
Premium matcha, house-made lavender honey, & fresh dairy
Cold Mango Matcha w/ Milk**$5.25
Real mangos + Our signature premium matcha + Fresh dairy
Cold Yuzu Dragonfruit Matcha**$6.00
Premium matcha + Yuzu juice + Real dragon fruit
Cold Peach Lemonade Matcha**
Our signature premium matcha + Real peaches + Real lemon juice
Location

Richardson TX

Sunday9:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday9:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday9:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 9:30 pm
