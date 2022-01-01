Junbi
Prepare Daringly
18558 Gale Ave
Popular Items
Location
18558 Gale Ave
Rowland Heights CA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Yu Cake - City of Industry
Come in and enjoy!
3CATEA
Come in and enjoy!
Fire Wings
Rowland Heights - Fire Wings
(626) 581-8866
18268 Gale Ave.
Suite: A
City of Industry, CA. 91748
Fire Wings Rowland Heights DNU
Come in and Enjoy