Junbi

Prepare Daringly

18558 Gale Ave

Popular Items

Cold Jasmine Tea w/ Milk**$4.75
Loose leaf Jasmine tea + Fresh dairy
[NEW] Cold Lavender Honey Matcha w/ Milk**
Premium matcha, house-made lavender honey, & fresh dairy
Cold Strawberry Matcha w/ Milk**$5.25
Real strawberries + Our signature premium matcha + Fresh Dairy
Cold Blueberry Matcha w/ Milk**$5.25
Our signature premium matcha + Blueberries + Fresh dairy
Cold Madagascar Vanilla Matcha w/ Milk**$5.25
Premium Matcha + Madagascar Vanilla + Fresh Dairy
Cold Mango Matcha w/ Milk**$5.25
Real mangos + Our signature premium matcha + Fresh dairy
Cold Yuzu Dragonfruit Matcha**$6.00
Premium matcha + Yuzu juice + Real dragon fruit
Cold Matcha w/ Milk**$4.75
Our signature premium matcha + Fresh dairy
Salmon**$3.25
Japanese rice ball filled with wild salmon & house spicy sesame mayo all wrapped in seaweed
Cold Strawberry Matcha Fresca**$5.00
Premium matcha + Real strawberries
18558 Gale Ave

Rowland Heights CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
