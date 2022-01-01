Go
Junbi

Prepare Daringly

10967 Weyburn Ave

Popular Items

Salmon**$3.25
Japanese rice ball filled with wild salmon & house spicy sesame mayo all wrapped in seaweed
Spam And Egg**$3.25
Japanese rice ball filled with spam & egg. Drizzled with a teriyaki glaze all wrapped in seaweed
Matcha w/ Milk Blended**$6.50
Blended Premium Grade Matcha w/ Vanilla Cream
Cold Ceremonial**$4.75
Our highest grade of matcha fit for Geishas and Samurais
Cold Peach Lemonade Matcha**
Our signature premium matcha + Real peaches + Real lemon juice
Mentaiko**$3.50
Japanese rice ball filled with cod roe all wrapped in seaweed.
The Flight**$9.00
Can't decide? Try ALL three!
Strawberry w/ Milk Blended**$6.50
Blended w/ Real Strawberry Purée & Vanilla Cream
Cold Yuzu Dragonfruit Matcha**$6.00
Premium matcha + Yuzu juice + Real dragon fruit
Cold Mango Matcha Fresca**$5.00
Our signature premium matcha + Real mangoes
10967 Weyburn Ave

Los Angeles CA

Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
