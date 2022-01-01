- Home
- /
- Grand Junction
- /
- Pizza
- /
- Junct'n Square Pizza
Junct'n Square Pizza
Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
No reviews yet
119 N 7th St
Grand Junction, CO 81501
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Menu
Popular Items
Toppings are included on each salad, but you can add extra toppings on any one that you would like. Here's the default toppings for each salad:Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheeseVegetarian Salad – lettuce, tomato, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, black olivesAndy’s Ultimate Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheese, plus pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, & onions
Toppings are included on each salad, but you can add extra toppings on any one that you would like. Here's the default toppings for each salad:Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheeseVegetarian Salad – lettuce, tomato, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, black olivesAndy’s Ultimate Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheese, plus pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, & onions
Toppings are included on each salad, but you can add extra toppings on any one that you would like. Here's the default toppings for each salad:Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheeseVegetarian Salad – lettuce, tomato, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, black olivesAndy’s Ultimate Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheese, plus pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, & onions
Toppings are included on each salad, but you can add extra toppings on any one that you would like. Here's the default toppings for each salad:Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheeseVegetarian Salad – lettuce, tomato, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, black olivesAndy’s Ultimate Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheese, plus pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, & onions
Toppings are included on each salad, but you can add extra toppings on any one that you would like. Here's the default toppings for each salad:Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheeseVegetarian Salad – lettuce, tomato, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, black olivesAndy’s Ultimate Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheese, plus pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, & onions
Starters
Mini
Toppings are included on each salad, but you can add extra toppings on any one that you would like. Here's the default toppings for each salad:Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheeseVegetarian Salad – lettuce, tomato, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, black olivesAndy’s Ultimate Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheese, plus pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, & onions
Toppings are included on each salad, but you can add extra toppings on any one that you would like. Here's the default toppings for each salad:Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheeseVegetarian Salad – lettuce, tomato, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, black olivesAndy’s Ultimate Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheese, plus pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, & onions
Toppings are included on each salad, but you can add extra toppings on any one that you would like. Here's the default toppings for each salad:Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheeseVegetarian Salad – lettuce, tomato, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, black olivesAndy’s Ultimate Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheese, plus pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, & onions
Pizza
Small
Toppings are included on each salad, but you can add extra toppings on any one that you would like. Here's the default toppings for each salad:Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheeseVegetarian Salad – lettuce, tomato, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, black olivesAndy’s Ultimate Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheese, plus pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, & onions
Toppings are included on each salad, but you can add extra toppings on any one that you would like. Here's the default toppings for each salad:Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheeseVegetarian Salad – lettuce, tomato, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, black olivesAndy’s Ultimate Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheese, plus pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, & onions
Toppings are included on each salad, but you can add extra toppings on any one that you would like. Here's the default toppings for each salad:Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheeseVegetarian Salad – lettuce, tomato, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, black olivesAndy’s Ultimate Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheese, plus pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, & onions
Medium
Toppings are included on each salad, but you can add extra toppings on any one that you would like. Here's the default toppings for each salad:Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheeseVegetarian Salad – lettuce, tomato, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, black olivesAndy’s Ultimate Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheese, plus pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, & onions
Toppings are included on each salad, but you can add extra toppings on any one that you would like. Here's the default toppings for each salad:Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheeseVegetarian Salad – lettuce, tomato, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, black olivesAndy’s Ultimate Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheese, plus pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, & onions
Toppings are included on each salad, but you can add extra toppings on any one that you would like. Here's the default toppings for each salad:Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheeseVegetarian Salad – lettuce, tomato, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, black olivesAndy’s Ultimate Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheese, plus pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, & onions
Large
Toppings are included on each salad, but you can add extra toppings on any one that you would like. Here's the default toppings for each salad:Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheeseVegetarian Salad – lettuce, tomato, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, black olivesAndy’s Ultimate Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheese, plus pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, & onions
Toppings are included on each salad, but you can add extra toppings on any one that you would like. Here's the default toppings for each salad:Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheeseVegetarian Salad – lettuce, tomato, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, black olivesAndy’s Ultimate Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheese, plus pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, & onions
Toppings are included on each salad, but you can add extra toppings on any one that you would like. Here's the default toppings for each salad:Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheeseVegetarian Salad – lettuce, tomato, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, black olivesAndy’s Ultimate Antipasta Salad – lettuce, tomato, salami, ham, cheese, plus pepperoni, black olives, green pepper, & onions
Pasta
Sides
Desserts
House Specials
Deal For Two
Square Meal Deal
Soda
Tea Coffee Other
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location
119 N 7th St, Grand Junction CO 81501
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Grand Junction
More near Grand Junction
Glenwood Springs
Basalt
Snowmass Village
Aspen
Eagle
Edwards
Craig
Avon
Vail
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant