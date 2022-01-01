Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria

Junction is an American bistro boasting fresh-baked breads and pastries, unique and flavorful breakfast, lunch, brunch and dinner offerings in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria, Va. Our simple food paired with homemade breads and delicious libations makes our kitchen an extension of your kitchen.

Whether you are grabbing coffee and a pastry to-go on your way to work or stopping in for lunch or dinner with friends, you will find a warm, comfortable and beautiful environment to welcome you.



1508 Mt Vernon Ave #1718