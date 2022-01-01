Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria
Junction is an American bistro boasting fresh-baked breads and pastries, unique and flavorful breakfast, lunch, brunch and dinner offerings in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria, Va. Our simple food paired with homemade breads and delicious libations makes our kitchen an extension of your kitchen.
Whether you are grabbing coffee and a pastry to-go on your way to work or stopping in for lunch or dinner with friends, you will find a warm, comfortable and beautiful environment to welcome you.
1508 Mt Vernon Ave #1718
Popular Items
Location
1508 Mt Vernon Ave #1718
Alexandria VA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 12:59 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 12:59 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 12:59 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 12:59 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 12:59 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 12:59 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 12:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
Evening Star Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Planet Wine
A fun & funky little wine shop in the heart of Alexandria's Del Ray neighborhood. Come join our orbit!
Buzz Bakeshop
Come in and enjoy!
Rustico Alexandria
Come in and enjoy!