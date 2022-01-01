Go
Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill

FRENCH FRIES

238 Massachusetts Ave NE • $$

Avg 5 (31 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Burger$17.30
double patty, american, lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, junction sauce, brioche roll. Add bacon for $2.99
French Fries Side$5.38
Idaho potatoes from scratch
Roasted Chicken Breast Sandwich$16.15
baon, arugula, crispy shallot, pesto aioli, toasted whole wheat
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.25
Warm Brussels Salad$10.21
Sumac onion / olive oil / lemon / mint / spiced Turkish yogurt
Beet Salad$10.80
fennel, goat cheese, pecans, grapes, arugula, buttermilk vinaigrette
Sesame Kale Salad$10.21
baby kale, cabbage, red bell pepper, carrot, sliced almonds, sesame-ginger vinaigrette, sesame seeds, edamame
Hot Chicken Sandwich$16.15
cheddar chive biscuit, fried chicken breast, aged hone, nashville style hot sauce, dill pickle
Steak Salad$19.95
seared beef filet tips, mixed greens, roasted brussel leaves, pickled red onion, chopped bacon,, crunchy garlic, chery tomato, cheddar jack cheese, togarashi ranch dressing
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.25
Roasted chicken breast / Duke's mayo / Madras curry / arugula
Delivery
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

238 Massachusetts Ave NE

Washington DC

Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
