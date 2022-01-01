Junction Bakery & Bistro Chevy Chase

Go
5471 Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 206b

Popular Items

Roasted Chicken Breast Sandwich$16.15
baon, arugula, crispy shallot, pesto aioli, toasted whole wheat
Crispy Fish Sandwich$16.65
battered white fish fillet, shredded iceberg, dill pickle, malt vinegar aioli, coleslaw, brioche bun
Hot Chicken Sandwich$16.15
cheddar chive biscuit, fried chicken breast, aged hone, nashville style hot sauce, dill pickle
Latte$4.50
Thai Street Noodle$16.65
vermicelli, shredded chicken, coconut, kaffir lime, red curry, scallion, cilantro, bean sprouts, radish, lime wedge
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.25
Roasted Chicken/ mayo/ arugula/ madras curry/whole wheat
Beet Salad$10.80
fennel, goat cheese, pecans, grapes, arugula, buttermilk vinaigrette
Honey Lavender Latte$5.40
Southwest Salad$15.50
Lettuce, Chicken Chorizo, Pico de Gallo, Black Beans, Avocado, Shredded Cheddar Jack, Crispy Tortilla Chips, Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette
Sesame Kale Salad$10.21
baby kale, cabbage, red bell pepper, carrot, sliced almonds, sesame-ginger vinaigrette, sesame seeds, edamame
Location

Chevy Chase MD

Sunday4:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 12:59 am
