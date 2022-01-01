Bars & Lounges
Gastropubs
Junction Brewery & Grill
Open today 1:00 PM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
110 W. American Canyon Rd. Ste. L-8
american canyon, CA 94503
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Location
110 W. American Canyon Rd. Ste. L-8, american canyon CA 94503
Nearby restaurants
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Sushi Obsession
www.sushiobsession.com
South Kelly Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
Fire Wings Vallejo
Come in and Enjoy