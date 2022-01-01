Junction City restaurants you'll love
Junction City's top cuisines
Must-try Junction City restaurants
More about JC's BBQ & Grill
BBQ • GRILL
JC's BBQ & Grill
812 E Chestnut, Junction City
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Fried chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, mixed greens, pico de gallo, and cheddar jack wrapped in a Southwest tortilla served with ranch and your choice of one house side.
|Mini Corn Dog Basket
|$5.99
6 mini corn dogs served with small drink and choice of fries, applesauce, or carrots & ranch.
|Big Red One Patty Melt
|$14.00
Medium-well patty, applewood smoked bacon, chipotle mayo, BBQ sauce, cheddar jack, and a fried egg on toasted sourdough bread with choice of one house side. Lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion are on the side.
More about Spark's Burger Co.
Spark's Burger Co.
TBD, Junction City