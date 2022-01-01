Junction City restaurants you'll love

Junction City restaurants
Toast
  • Junction City

Junction City's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
BBQ
Barbeque
Must-try Junction City restaurants

JC's BBQ & Grill image

BBQ • GRILL

JC's BBQ & Grill

812 E Chestnut, Junction City

Avg 4.2 (1304 reviews)
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
Fried chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, mixed greens, pico de gallo, and cheddar jack wrapped in a Southwest tortilla served with ranch and your choice of one house side.
Mini Corn Dog Basket$5.99
6 mini corn dogs served with small drink and choice of fries, applesauce, or carrots & ranch.
Big Red One Patty Melt$14.00
Medium-well patty, applewood smoked bacon, chipotle mayo, BBQ sauce, cheddar jack, and a fried egg on toasted sourdough bread with choice of one house side. Lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion are on the side.
Champs 785 Bar & Grill image

 

Champs 785 Bar & Grill

416 Goldenbelt Boulevard, Junction City

No reviews yet
Restaurant banner

 

Spark's Burger Co.

TBD, Junction City

No reviews yet
