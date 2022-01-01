Junction Grill & Bar
Come on in and enjoy!
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
110 E. 4th St. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
110 E. 4th St.
Wilton IA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|8:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Wilton Community School District
Wilton Schools
Maid-Rite of Muscatine
Come on in and enjoy!
Tee's Ice Cream & Burgers
Come on in and enjoy!
Port City Underground
Welcome To Online Ordering! It's finally here!