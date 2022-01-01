Go
Brett Hull's Junction House

Brett Hull’s Junction House is multi-leveled meeting place with a sophisticated look and feel, while offering a casual dining and drinking experience. Redefining the meaning of casual sports dining through handcrafted foods from our scratch kitchen and an ever expansive drink menu featuring signature mixed drinks, martinis, mimosas, sangrias, bloodies, 25oz frozen beer mugs, wine, and much more. Also featuring a large rooftop area and an outdoor patio. Both of which are the perfect venue to host a private party/event. All 3 areas of the restaurant are equipped with a full-service bar and seating for dining. So whether you’re looking for a place to enjoy a night out with friends, get together for Sunday brunch, host date-night, or just looking to cheer on your favorite sports team; we’ve got you covered! Why not enjoy a nice meal, have a few cocktails, and be surrounded by good company in an unmatched atmosphere?

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

1311 Lodora Drive

Avg 3.9 (300 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Cheese$11.00
(4) Hand rolled extra large sticks of fried mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
Buffalo Chicken$14.00
Boneless chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, pepper jack cheese, and our jalapeno-ranch sauce. Served on a butter toasted brioche bun.
Chicken Alfredo Flatbread$13.00
Grilled boneless chicken breast, roasted red peppers, fresh basil, and a melted provel & mozzarella cheese blend atop our creamy alfredo sauce.
Junction "House" Salad$6.00
Iceberg lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, black olives, provel cheese, bacon crumbles, and home-made croutons. Served with our Junction “House” creamy Italian dressing.
Strong-Strong Tacos$13.00
(2) Blackened mahi-mahi between two flour tortillas attached to one another with melted cheese and topped with home-made creamy coleslaw, diced tomatoes, feta cheese crumbles, fresh sliced jalapenos, and our chipotle mayo that is made in-house with our signature sweet & spicy Junction House sauce.
Chicken Modiga$22.00
Lightly breaded boneless chicken breast topped with sautéed mushrooms and prosciutto in a white wine, lemon, and butter cream sauce. Served on a bed of cavatelli noodles.
Alfredo$16.00
Roasted red peppers and fresh basil in our creamy alfredo sauce. Recommended with fettucine noodles.
Cheesecake$9.00
NY Style rich and creamy cheesecake topped with assorted fresh berries and strawberry sauce.
12" Build Your Own$13.00
$1.25 Each Additional Topping
Signature$14.00
Junction House signature with Neuske’s applewood smoked bacon, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, tomato chutney, caramelized onions, bacon jam, and a roasted garlic aioli.
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

Wentzville MO

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 2:00 am
