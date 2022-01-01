Juneberry Ridge

Go
A place to escape into nature, host private events, and feed North Carolina with the best, locally grown food.

40120 Old Cottonville Rd

Chicken Salad Wrap$9.00
signature chicken salad, greenhouse lettuce, craisins, sliced almonds, spinach wrap *dairy free
Chicken Salad$6.00
pasture raised chicken, celery, onion, dressing *gluten free, dairy free
Chicken Bacon Cheddar Wrap$9.00
pasture raised chicken breast, heritage slab bacon bits, greenhouse lettuce, sharp cheddar, housemade ranch, flour wrap
Smoked Gouda Pimento Cheese$5.00
sharp cheddar & smoked gouda, diced pimentos, mayo, spices *gluten free
1 Dozen Eggs$5.00
Summer Crisp Lettuce$3.00
BLT Wrap$9.00
roasted heritage slab bacon, greenhouse lettuce, tomatoes, greenhouse pesto mayo, flour wrap
Butterhead Lettuce$3.00
Green Romaine Lettuce$3.00
LCF Mixed Lettuce$3.00
40120 Old Cottonville Rd

Norwood NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
