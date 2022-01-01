Go
Juneshine

HONEST ALCOHOL FOR A HEALTHIER PLANET.

3052 El Cajon Blvd

Popular Items

32oz Refill$12.00
Pro Tip: Create a custom blend by selecting 2 flavors. *Guest must provide Growler
32oz = 2 Pints
Açai Berry 6-Pack$15.00
Brewed with organic Acai and Blueberries for a subtle earthiness. Inspired by our love for the antioxidant rich South American superfood. Can art by Daniella Manini
JuneShine 100 Pineapple Orange 6-pack$15.00
A refreshing remix of our original JuneShine with only 100 calories, 1g sugar, and a lower 4.2% ABV. It's light, made right and is still gluten-free, full of probiotics, and made with all real, organic fruit.
Blood Orange Mint 6-Pack$15.00
From sunset sessions to late-night antics, this dangerously drinkable flavor has become a crowd favorite for any occasion. We combined farm-fresh blood oranges from Temecula, CA and a hint of organic mint to create a tangy, yet soothing sip of sunshine. Blood oranges contain up to 40% more vitamin C than navel oranges and also boast a richer, less acidic flavor. The natural red pigment found in blood oranges is due to higher levels of anthocyanin, known for its powerful antioxidant properties. A simple dash of mint activates the tastebuds and aids in digestion.
Hopical Citrus 6-Pack$15.00
Paradise called… they wanted you to have this. Throw your worries out the window seat and treat your tastebuds to this clever combination of organic hops and fresh fruit. Citrus forward, but laid back enough to cancel that return flight and not think twice.
Build Your Own 4-Pack$20.00
32oz Growlers- Sale!$14.00
Pro Tip: Create a custom blend by selecting 2 flavors. *Glass included
32oz = 2 Pints
Midnight Painkiller 6-Pack$15.00
JuneShine Midnight Painkiller is bold and flavorful featuring activated charcoal and a unique ½ upside down can design. Our dark twist on the classic painkiller tiki cocktail with charcoal, pineapple, coconut, orange, and nutmeg.
Honey Ginger Lemon 6-Pack$15.00
This concoction of organic ginger juice, organic honey, and organic lemon was created to satisfy both tastebuds and tummies. Ginger is widely regarded for its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and immune boosting properties. Its anti-nausea effects are also ideal for those known to have a few too many. Lemon adds a sharp citrus bite loaded with potassium and a boost of vitamin C. Our organic honey is loaded with key vitamins, minerals and antioxidants to keep you going at all hours. Thanks to honey’s healthy glycemic index, sugar crashes are out of the question.
JuneShine 100 Hibiscus Lime (Hibiscus, Lime, Apple) 6-Pack$15.00
A refreshing remix of our original JuneShine with only 100 calories, 1g sugar, and a lower 4.2% ABV. It's light, made right and is still gluten-free, full of probiotics, and made with all real, organic fruit.
Location

San Diego CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
