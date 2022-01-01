This concoction of organic ginger juice, organic honey, and organic lemon was created to satisfy both tastebuds and tummies. Ginger is widely regarded for its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and immune boosting properties. Its anti-nausea effects are also ideal for those known to have a few too many. Lemon adds a sharp citrus bite loaded with potassium and a boost of vitamin C. Our organic honey is loaded with key vitamins, minerals and antioxidants to keep you going at all hours. Thanks to honey’s healthy glycemic index, sugar crashes are out of the question.

