JuneShine
HONEST ALCOHOL FOR A HEALTHIER PLANET.
10051 Old Grove Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
10051 Old Grove Rd
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Enclave Café
Enclave takes both the flavor and medicinal profile of ingredients to make food not only delicious, but healing. We are doing nothing new here. Food as medicine was built in the homes of our cultural ancestors for over 2000 years.
Junction Bar & Grill - Scripps
Come in and enjoy!
White Labs Brewing Co.
Advancing Fermentation. Cultivating Community.
SMACK'N Guamanian Grill
Come in and enjoy!