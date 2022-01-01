Go
Jungle Bird

Introducing Jungle Bird Delivery! Did someone say Cocktails & Dumplings ?!

FRENCH FRIES

174 8th Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (665 reviews)

Thai Chili Chickpeas TO GO$5.00
Return to Paradise TO GO$15.00
Rejon Blanco Tequila, Giffard Passionfruit Liqueur, Guava, Lime

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering

Location

174 8th Ave

New York NY

Sunday3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 3:00 am
