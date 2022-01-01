Joia Beach Restaurant & Beach Club
Joia Beach has been hailed by Condé Nast Traveler as one of "the best beaches in Miami."
Perfect for sunset cocktails, waterfront dinners, and weekend festivities, Joia Beach has quickly become renowned as one of the best Miami beach clubs and restaurants in the magic city.
1111 Parrot Jungle Trail
Location
Miami FL
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
