Go
Jungsik image
Korean

Jungsik

Open today 2:00 PM - 3:59 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

388 Reviews

$$$$

2 Harrison Street

New York, NY 10013

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCorkage Fee
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 3:59 am

Location

2 Harrison Street, New York NY 10013

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Lekka Burger

No reviews yet

Vegan Burgers & Shakes

Fonda Tribeca

No reviews yet

Established in 2009

Maman Tribeca

No reviews yet

Cafe & Bakery

Marc Forgione Restaurants

No reviews yet

Restaurant Marc Forgione features Chef Marc Forgione’s laid-back yet high-style approach to New American cuisine in a comfortable and energetic atmosphere. Menus change frequently to showcase fresh ingredients and new twists on seasonal American favorites.

Jungsik

orange star4.6 • 388 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston