Go
Toast

JUNIORS

Come in and enjoy!

939 Central Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spicy Cajun Pasta$23.00
Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
Crispy chicken tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, applewood bacon, blue cheese crumbles, red onion, diced tomatoes. Served with either house made ranch or blue cheese
See full menu

Location

939 Central Ave

Tracy CA

Sunday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Town & Country Cafe

No reviews yet

T&C proudly serves "Updated Twists on Old Traditions" for Breakfast and Lunch!
Our food is fresh sourced locally when available and is made when you order!
Known for our famous House made Focaccia Bread Cinnamon Rolls and Haystacks as well as Benedicts and so much more! Mimosa's and soon to the menu a full bar and Dinner!

Bistro 135

No reviews yet

Comfortable, upscale atmosphere. Fresh, house made items through each of our menus. Join us today!
Open for dinner Tuesday - Saturday at 4:00pm!
Brunch on Sundays from 9:30 - 2pm

I Live for Dessert

No reviews yet

Lover of Desserts,Fighting the Confinement of Society's { Be like Everyone Else}. is a Square Peg...Master of Organic Homemade Ice Cream, Gelato & Chocolates. .... Who also Dabbles in other Treats

Papa Urb's Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston