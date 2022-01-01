Go
Junior's on Harrison image

Junior's on Harrison

Open today 7:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

82 Reviews

$

789 Harrison Ave

New Orleans, LA 70124

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Iced Latte$4.50
Espresso & chilled milk-- a creamy, cold treat that can be customized with your favorite flavors!
Latke$9.00
Tuna Crudo$15.00
Redfish Tacos$18.00
Attributes and Amenities

check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 11:00 pm

Location

789 Harrison Ave, New Orleans LA 70124

Nearby restaurants

Elle-J's Lakeview

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
900 Harrison Ave
504-459-2263

Pizza Domenica

No reviews yet

Pizza Domenica serves wood-fired pizza alongside a selection of antipasti, salad, desserts and craft drinks.

New Orleans Original Daiquiris

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Martin Behrman

No reviews yet

New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company® – real New Orleans comfort food!

