Junior's Sports Bar & Grill - 800 Franklin Blvd Unit A9
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
800 Franklin Blvd Unit A9, Cambridge CN N1R 7Z1
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Clover Kitchens OFFSITE - 389 Clyde Road
No Reviews
389 Clyde Road Cambridge, CN N1R 5S7
View restaurant
The Rich Uncle Tavern - The Rich Uncle Tavern
No Reviews
45 King Street West Kitchener, CN N2G 1A1
View restaurant
Sunny Morning - Guelph - 28 Macdonell Street
No Reviews
28 Macdonell Street Guelph, CN N1H 2Z3
View restaurant
Graffiti Market - Graffiti Market
No Reviews
137 Glasgow St - Suite 385 Kitchener, CN N2G 4X8
View restaurant
Kismet Restaurant - 160 University Avenue West Unit 20
No Reviews
160 University Avenue West Unit A Waterloo, CN N2L 3E9
View restaurant