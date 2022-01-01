Go
Toast

Juniper Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

2250 Marietta Blvd Suite 100

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Banh Mi - Spicy Fried Chicken$12.00
Beef Pho$16.00
Pho is a Vietnamese soup primarily made from beef bones. A large part of seasoning this soup is the charring of onions, shallots, garlic and ginger. Juniper’s Version of pho uses beef bones and oxtail to add to the richness of the consume. Our Pho is served with thinly sliced beef eye round, red onion, scallions and fresh bean sprouts.
Papaya Salad$9.00
A Refreshing Salad of Shaved Green Papaya, Persian Cucumber, Red Onions, Starfruit, Strawberries, Shredded Carrots & Daikon all tossed in our Housemade Nuac Cham Vinaigrette and Topped with Toasted Coconut, Candied Peanuts, and Fried Shallots
Bun Noodle Salad - Caramel Pork$14.00
A Light and Refreshing Salad consisting of cooked Rice Noodles, Bibb Lettuce, Red Onion, Cucumber, Carrot, Daikon Radish and Mint, Basil, Cilantro.
Crispy Okra$9.00
Thinly Shaved Okra Fried to Crispy and Dressed with a Citrus Salt, Finished with Mint, Basil, Cilantro and Fried Jalapenos.
Cookie$5.00
Big Gooey Cookie Stuffed with Pecans, Oatmeal and Chocolate Chips
Banh Mi - Caramel Pork$12.00
Our Banh Mi sandwiches are served with, House Made Maggie Mayonnaise, Cucumber, Pickled Carrots and Daikon, Chicken Liver Pate and Cilantro.
Imperial Roll$11.00
Fried to a Crispy Brown we roll in Rice Paper a Savory Filling of Ground Pork & Shrimp, Garlic, Shallot, Ginger, Scallion, Shiitake & Wood Ear Mushrooms, Carrot, Daikon, and Mung Bean Noodles. Those are served with Bibb Lettuce, Housemade Pickles, Mint, Cilantro and Housemade Nuac Cham Dipping Sauce!
Summer Roll$10.00
Poached Shrimp, Housemade Chinese Pork Jerky, Rice Vermicelli, Bean Sprouts, Pickled Carrot, Bibb Lettuce all rolled in Rice Paper. Served with a side of Housemade Peanut Sauce.
Bun Noodle Salad - Marinated Chicken$14.00
See full menu

Location

2250 Marietta Blvd Suite 100

Atlanta GA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

Cafe At Pharr

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Krave

No reviews yet

Our business specializes in bringing high quality food. Our meats are carefully selected; trimmed in house and marinated for over 24 hours in our special marinade that's consisted mostly with your favorite fruits; to create that rich and bold flavor.

Banh Mi Station

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston