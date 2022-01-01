Go
Toast

Juniper Cuisine

Come on in and enjoy!

405 Canal Street Suite 1300

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

405 Canal Street Suite 1300

Rapid City SD

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sabatino's Italian Ristorante

No reviews yet

Seasonal, locally sourced Italian cuisine & wine offered in an industrial setting.

Tally's Silver Spoon

No reviews yet

Tally's Silver Spoon is proud to offer fresh, exciting and creative dishes to locals in Rapid City, SD and the Black Hills region and travelers alike. We specialize in modern cuisine in an upscale contemporary setting. For breakfast and lunch, we take a modern spin on the classic diner fare creating a regional "fine diner."

Murphy's Pub & Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Pour 54 Taphouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston