Juniper

At Juniper, the farmers and the ingredients cultivate the menu. We specialize in hand tossed pizzas, creative pastas and robust meat and fish dishes.

SALADS

211 8th street • $$

Avg 4.2 (1265 reviews)

Popular Items

Margherita$16.00
San Marzano Red Sauce/Fresh Mozzarella/Basil Puree/Olive Oil
Spicy Calabrese$19.00
Red Sauce/Fresh Mozzarella/Calabrese Salami/Calabrian Peppers/Garlic/Pickled Fresno Peppers/Ricotta
Warm Toffee Fig Cake$8.00
Served with vanilla ice cream.
Prosciutto and Burratta$21.00
Fresh Mozzarella/Pesto/Olives/Arugula/ Roasted Garlic/Balsamic Reduction
Pesto Veggie$19.00
Mozzarella/Arugula/Artichoke/Cherry Tomato/Olives/Pine Nut/Leeks/Roasted Garlic/Red Pepper Coulis
Pan Pizza$35.00
Provolone/Mozzarella/San Marzano Red Sauce/Pepperoni/Sausage/Calabrese Salami/Pancetta/Garlic/Ricotta
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

211 8th street

Boise ID

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
