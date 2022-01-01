Juniper Restaurant

Go
Downtown Tulsa’s award-winning farm-to-table restaurant, Juniper, changes with the seasons to bring guests creative, modern cuisine focused on delicious, locally sourced ingredients.
Juniper boasts a beautiful and intimate downtown setting with its rustic brick columns, commissioned art by local artists, and a warm and inviting atmosphere. Designed and constructed by award-winning Chef Justin Thompson, Juniper offers an approachable, and fun, fine dining experience. In addition to our seasonal menus, enjoy one of the fresh selections from the weekly Chef’s specials menu and pair your evening with a craft cocktail utilizing one of Juniper’s own house-infused spirits.
Since opening in 2011, Justin and the talented chef’s at Juniper have created more than 2,000 different tasty and creative dishes that have made it onto these special menus.

324 E 3rd Street • $$$

Popular Items

Pork Belly Pot Roast$26.00
herb and panko carrots, roasted potatoes, sweet corn puree, brown gravy
Beef Stroganoff$31.00
Tenderloin Filet, Pappardelle Pasta, Local Mushrooms, White Wine
Cinnamon & Apple Cobbler$10.00
Crab Cakes$27.00
Jumbo Lump Crab, Lemon & Sage Aioli, Root Vegetable Relish
Vanilla Creme Brulee$9.00
Seasonal Fruit Compote
Justin's Favorite Chocolate Pie$11.00
oreo crust, dark chocolate mousse, chocolate streusel, chocolate ganache, chocolate whipped cream
Side Of Au Gratin Potatoes$8.00
Sage, garlic, and parmesan cheese.
Side of Risotto$8.00
carrot sauce, roasted root vegetables, fried sage
Grilled Beef Tenderloin$48.00
Roasted Mushroom, Herbed Potato Frites, Veal Demi-Glace
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

324 E 3rd Street

Tulsa OK

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
