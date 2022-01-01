Juniper at Hotel Vermont
-
SANDWICHES
41 Cherry St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
41 Cherry St
Burlington VT
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Hen of the Wood-Burlington
Thank you for your support!
The Skinny Pancake
Love Local. The Skinny Pancake is on a mission to change the world by building a safer, healthier and more delicious food shed while creating everyday enjoyment that is both fun and affordable. Please join us.
Vermont, Burlington The Friendly Toast
Come in and enjoy!
August First
Welcome to online ordering! Please give us a call at 802-540-0060 if you have any questions.