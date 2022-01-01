Go
Juniper at Hotel Vermont

SANDWICHES

41 Cherry St • $

Avg 4.5 (1240 reviews)

Popular Items

Starbird Fish Co. Wild Alaskan Salmon$31.00
fennel grapefruit gremolata, Ikura
French fries$6.00
aioli, herbs
Jasper Hill mac & cheese$6.00
1000 Stone Mushroom Ragout$21.00
chervil, chèvre gnocchi
Burger$14.00
cheddar, tomato, aioli, lettuce, Slow Fire bun
Turkey Club$13.00
bacon, cheddar, tomato, lettuce, aioli, Red Hen bread
Juniper at Home for Two$49.00
Allow us to cook for you and a companion, select one entree prepared for two and three sides for $49.
Want to add a bottle of wine? Our team is passionate about natural wine and would love to select a bottle to pair with your dinner, leave it up to us and add some mystery to the night!
Green Salad$12.00
toasted nuts, blue cheese, cherry tomatoes
Maple Wind Farm Buttermilk Fried Chicken$26.00
spicy honey, Peterson’s flour crust
Cheddar Fritters$9.00
fermented strawberry, chili conserve
Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Live Music
Cozy
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

41 Cherry St

Burlington VT

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
