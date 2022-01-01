Go
Toast

Juniper

Juniper is nestled in Birmingham's beautiful Forest Park neighborhood and features an inventive cocktail list paired with delightful shared plates in a whimsical setting.

3811 Clairmont Avenue

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

3811 Clairmont Avenue

Birmingham AL

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Parkside on 5th

No reviews yet

Bespoke Bar in the original Avondale Marble Works building with the coolest courtyard in town. Elevated food options as well as great drinks and service.

The Avondale Common House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Saturn - Birmingham

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Saw's BBQ Avondale

No reviews yet

Southern BBQ and Soul Food

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston