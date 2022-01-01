Juniper
Juniper is nestled in Birmingham's beautiful Forest Park neighborhood and features an inventive cocktail list paired with delightful shared plates in a whimsical setting.
3811 Clairmont Avenue
Birmingham AL
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
