JUNIPER'S

Elevated fast casual concept

109 Parkway Ave S

Popular Items

Veggie Bowl$17.00
brown rice, quinoa, gigante beans, chopped greens, seasonal vegetables, pistachio dukkah, avocado
Handmade Ravioli$23.00
Parmesan ricotta filling, beurre monté, truffle pecorino, garlic toast
Summer Crisp and Red Oak Lettuce$14.00
Walnuts, goat cheese, shaved carrots, chopped asparagus, red wine vinaigrette
Burrata$14.00
Mozzarella, arugula, basil, tomatoes, fig balsamic reduction, olive oil toast
Hummus n Olives$10.00
Cucumber, crispy chickpeas, roasted grapes, dill, crostinis
Burro Burger$16.00
double patty, sautéed onion, special sauce, american cheese, chopped lettuce, tomato, dill slicers, potato bun, fries
Smash Style Double Cheese Burger$14.00
Patty made from locally ground brisket, chuck and short rib, American cheese, house-pickled dill slicers, potato bun, fries
Arugala Salad$13.00
Cucumber, tomato, croutons, sunflower seeds, golden raisins, ricotta silata, fine herbs, goddess dressing
Chicken Karaage$14.00
Japanese style marinated fried chicken bites, spicy mayo, togarashi spice
Mushroom Soup
Roasted mushroom, popcorn, chive oil
109 Parkway Ave S

Lanesboro MN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
