Go
Toast

Junk Food and Friends

Mobile Munchie Truck x Ice Cream Truck

14461 E 7 Mile

No reviews yet

Location

14461 E 7 Mile

Detroit MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Detroit Seafood Spot

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Starter's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Legends Coney Express

No reviews yet

Legends Coney Express

Detroit Wing Spot Co.

No reviews yet

Detroit Wing Spot is your Neighborhood Come in and enjoy!
All CREDIT CARD TRANSACTIONS REQUIRE VALID I.D. & CARD PRESENT UPON PICKUP.
Online Catering --- Online Catering Below
https://www.ezcater.com/catering/pvt/detroit-wing-spot-3?fcv=1

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston