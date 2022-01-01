Go
JUNO

Juno, located at 10th and Spring Garden, opened in July 2020 as an open-air restaurant. Come enjoy Mexican inspired dishes and refreshing cocktails all inspired by Philly for Philly. Local beers and sourced ingredients are the star of the food and beverage menus.

1033 SPRING GARDEN ST

Popular Items

Camarones Tacos$15.00
Grilled Shrimp, Red Cabbage, Cotija Cheese, Salsa de Pina. Three per order.
Carnitas Tacos$11.00
Crispy pork and salsa verde. Garnished with white onion, cilantro, and lime. Three per order.
Guacamole$13.00
Lime, cilantro, jalapeño, tomato, and red onion. Served with corn tortilla chips.
Quesadilla$10.00
Mixed cheeses, flour tortilla, sour cream, and salsa roja.
Asada Tacos$12.00
Verde-marinated beef, peppers, and spicy salsa de arbol. Garnished with white onion, cilantro, and lime. Three per order.
Esquites$7.00
Roasted corn, chipotle mayo, chili powder, and queso fresco.
Nachos$9.00
Melted chihuahua and Monterey jack cheeses with refried beans, sour cream, tomato, pickled red onion, and jalapeño.
Al Pastor Tacos$11.00
Pork shoulder and pineapple. Garnished with white onion, cilantro, and lime. Three per order.
Burrito$12.00
Flour Tortilla, Black Beans, Queso Chihuahua, Rice, Avocado, Potato, Covered in Mole Poblano or Salsa Verde, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco.
Suadero Tacos$12.00
Braised brisket, onion, cilantro, salsa verde. Three per order.
Location

Philadelphia PA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
