JUNO
Juno, located at 10th and Spring Garden, opened in July 2020 as an open-air restaurant. Come enjoy Mexican inspired dishes and refreshing cocktails all inspired by Philly for Philly. Local beers and sourced ingredients are the star of the food and beverage menus.
1033 SPRING GARDEN ST
Location
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
