Junoon Atlanta

A Full Service 100% Halal Multi-Cuisine Restaurant Serving Authentic Recipes From Around The World. We Offer Pakistani, Indian, Chinese, Mughalai and Other Cuisines Including Soul and Comfort Food Like Gourmet Burgers, Fried Chicken, Fresh Grill, Kabobs, and So Much More. Come On In and Let's Eat!

2863 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard

Popular Items

Chicken Fried Rice Entrée$11.99
2/3 LB Double Patty Beef Burger Meal$13.99
100% Beef Burger. Perfectly seasoned to perfection topped with sauted onions and mushrooms. Comes with tomato, cheese, pickles and our house secret burger sauce.
Halwa/Poori Brunch Box$10.99
3 Pooris, Halwa, Lahori Channay Cholay and Aloo Tarkari
Southern Fried Chicken 5pc + Fries$11.99
5 Pc Chicken Legs and Thighs
Butter Chicken$9.99
Tandoori Butter Naan$1.79
Freshly baked in our tandoor (Clay Oven) topped with melted butter.
Ghulab Jamun (2)$2.99
2 Warm Ghulab Jamuns
Chicken Corn Soup$2.99
Lacha Paratha$3.49
Chicken Chow Mein Entrée$11.99
Noodles stir fried with chicken and fresh veggies in our special sauce
Location

2863 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard

Duluth GA

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
