Junoon Atlanta
A Full Service 100% Halal Multi-Cuisine Restaurant Serving Authentic Recipes From Around The World. We Offer Pakistani, Indian, Chinese, Mughalai and Other Cuisines Including Soul and Comfort Food Like Gourmet Burgers, Fried Chicken, Fresh Grill, Kabobs, and So Much More. Come On In and Let's Eat!
2863 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
Duluth GA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
