Jupiter

tasty take-out with leanings towards plant-based dishes.

248 Riverside Ave

Popular Items

Community Bowl$10.00
Brown rice, black beans, steamed kale, Za’atar herb mix, and choice of sauce
Beta Bowl$16.00
Brown rice, black beans, steamed kale, carrot ribbons, kimchi, sea vegetables, & hemp hearts with choice of sauce
Peanut Yaki Soba$9.00
Yaki soba noodles, house made peanut sauce, lime juice, roasted squash & cauliflower, chopped kale, black sesame seeds, served cold
Pork Sando$16.00
Locally sourced pork, house-made bbq sauce, cilantro lime slaw, toasted ciabatta roll, choice of salad or roasted vegetables
Jupiter Salad$15.00
Local farro, caramelized fennel, golden beets, kale, onion, hazelnuts, mint, lemon vinaigrette
Daphne Larb$14.00
Artisan Romaine, tofu, carrot, red cabbage, cilantro, mint, thai basil, fried shallot, Nuac Cham dressing
Romaine Caesar$14.00
Artisan Romaine, sliced radish, garlic toasted sunflower seeds, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese. (can be made dairy free without parmesan)
South Bowl$16.00
Choice of 2 poached eggs or smoky tempeh with brown rice, chipotle black beans, and steamed kale, topped with scallions, cilantro, & choice of sauce
Mushroom Stroganoff$15.00
Creamy Stroganoff (made dairy & gluten free with specialty mushrooms and fresh herbs), roasted veggies, served on our house scallion biscuit - saucy!
~ Make it vegan & gluten free by opting for rice :)
Pho Soup$9.00
Veggie pho broth, roasted specialty mushrooms, rice noodles, hearty greens, mint, basil, fresh jalapeño

248 Riverside Ave

Winthrop WA

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
