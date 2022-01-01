Jupiter restaurants you'll love
Top restaurants in Jupiter, Florida
Jupiter is packed with fun, ocean adventures, and delicious cuisine from across the world. You’ll find casual dining facilities intermingled with classic french bistros, fresh farmers markets, and dive bars all within the same strip. Comfort food from every nation is just waiting to be discovered by hungry travelers. Maybe after a long day of golf or breakfast before a beach excursion, there’s nothing like a warm dish from one of the best restaurants in Jupiter.
You might say the cuisine from Jupiter is out of this world, and you would be right. This beach town right off the ocean and home to the Loxahatchee River has amazing fresh seafood, authentic french cuisine, and plenty of classic American takeout. From fast-casual dining to high-end eateries, Jupiter caters to every need. The perfect town for families to enjoy, every bistro, cafe, and restaurant has something for everyone.
Don’t miss the fantastic breweries of Jupiter scattered across the city. Located near gorgeous parks, bakeries, and delicious cafes, a walking tour of some of the best breweries in Jupiter is in order. Perfect for a group outing with friends or a romantic day trip, treat those you love to an adventure downtown. You won’t regret it!
1548 US-1
1548 US-1, Tequesta
|Popular items
|Pappardelle E Polpette
|$20.95
Tomato sauce, meatballs, topped with ricotta
|Linguini Carbonara
|$20.95
Parmigiano, cream
|Shoestring Fries
|$8.50
Parmigiano, truffle oil
PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE
6775 W Indiantown Rd, Jupiter
|Popular items
|10 Wings
|$17.25
Ten wings. Fried to perfection and tossed in your choice of our delicious wing sauces or BBQ sauces.
|10 Wings
|$12.50
Ten wings. Fried to perfection and tossed in your choice of our delicious wing sauces or BBQ sauces.
|Beef Platter
|$15.00
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Little Moir's Food Shack
103 S US Highway 1 Unit D3, Jupiter
|Popular items
|Red Grouper
|$32.00
crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw
|Coconut Corn Soup
|$5.50
w/ Chicken and Bacon
|Grilled Avocado
|$14.00
mexican street corn salsa, cotija cheese, red onions, lime, sweet peppers, chipotle aioli, ciantro *add blackened shrimp $17.75 | chicken $15.75 | fresh lump crab $17.25 | scallops $19.75
C.R. Chicks - Abacoa
5440 Military Trail, Suite 1, Jupiter
|Popular items
|Smokey (No Chicken)
|$7.00
Penne Pasta in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce
|Chicken House Salad
|$10.25
Honey Mustard Dressing, 1/4 White Chicken Deboned
Dressing will be served On The Side to preserve the freshness of to-go salads.
|Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$9.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise
Angelo's Italian Restaurant
155 Toney Penna Drive, Jupiter
|Popular items
|Gorgonzola
|$9.00
Gorgonzola cheese, pepperoncini, tomatoes, cucmber, black olives
|"World Famous" Pepperoni Bread
|$10.00
Pepperoni, mozzarella
|Mona Lisa
|$19.50
Grilled chicken mixed with penne alla vodka. BELLISIMO!
FRENCH FRIES
Guacamole Taqueria
9260 W Indiantown Rd, Jupiter
|Popular items
|Burrito
|Pico De Gallo Salsa
|$6.95
|White Cheese Dip
|$8.95
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Subculture Coffee Jupiter
107 Front Street, Jupiter
|Popular items
|Mocha
|$5.00
|Cold Brew
|$4.00
|Iced Latte
|$4.50
Golf Club of Jupiter
1800 south central Blvd, Jupiter
|Popular items
|Chicken & chorizo burrito
|$10.95
Chicken and sausage filled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cilantro,sour cream, avocado and cheese
|Blackened Chicken Wrap
|$11.95
Blackened chicken, bacon, lettuce , tomato, cheddar jack and chipotle ranch dressing
|Chicken burrito
|$9.95
Chicken, rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, sour cream, avocado and cheese
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Berry Fresh Cafe
3755 Military Trail, Jupiter
|Popular items
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$8.99
A stack of fluffy homemade buttermilk pancakes.
|Berry Fresh Slam
|$11.99
Two eggs, two pancakes, two bacon slices or a sausage patty with red bliss potatoes.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.49
Burrito stuffed with chorizo sausage, eggs, pepper jack cheese, trio of peppers and onions, topped with enchilada sauce. Drizzled with chipotle cream and served with salsa, sour cream and home-fried red bliss potatoes.
Bagel Boyz
5430 military trail, Jupiter
|Popular items
|The Wake Up Call
|$8.00
Two fried eggs, candied bacon, crispy chicken, cheddar cheese, & sriracha glaze
|The Looper
|$8.00
3 scrambled eggs with American cheese, hash browns, and your choice of meat. Served on a wrap...or one of our awesome bagels if you prefer!
|Omelet
|$9.00
Choose 3 ingredients, your choice of side, & a bagel with butter or cream cheese. Omelets made fresh to order!
Angelo's Too
10136 W Indiantown Rd, Jupiter
|Popular items
|Chicken, Penne, & Broccoli (D)
|$18.50
Chicken and brocolli diced, then tossed with penne in a garlic & oil sauce.
|Gorgonzola
|$9.00
Gorgonzola cheese, pepperoncini, tomatoes, cucmber, black olives
|Antipasto
|$12.50
Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, tomatoes, cucumber, black olives
The Jersey Diner
716 US Highway 1, Tequesta
|Popular items
|Western Omelette
|$10.95
Ham or bacon, onions, peppers, and choice of cheese
|House Burger
|$10.95
Our classic Certified Angus beef patty topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and our house sauce
|Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$7.95
Two (2) eggs any style with bacon, sausage, pork roll, or ham and your choice of cheese on bread, roll, or bagel
C.R. Chicks - Indiantown Rd.
6779 West Indiantown Road, Jupiter
|Popular items
|Smokey
|$13.40
Smoked chicken with penne pasta in a tomato basil cream sauce
|Smokey (No Chicken)
|$7.00
Penne Pasta in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce
|Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$9.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise
Hibiscus StrEATery
326 Hibiscus Street, Jupiter
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato Crust - Dinner
greens, green beans, mango, tomato, red onion, key lime garlic dressing, sambal aioli
|Fried Tuna Basil Roll
|$14.00
spicy pineapple melon salad, wasabi aioli
|Indoroni - Dinner
|$20.00
Grown up Mac-n-Cheese with chicken, red onion, fried garlic, homemade cheese sauce, parmesan cheese
Mood
235 South US Highway One, Tequesta
|Popular items
|Self Love Platter
|$15.00
roasted lion's mane + maitake mushrooms, wontons, fresh spring rolls, pickled collards, wasabi aioli, edible flowers, dragon fruit vinaigrette
|Fried Sunchokes
|$12.00
braised tempura sunchokes, fried capers, lemon caper aioli
|Crack-A-Lackin' Good Potatoes
|$11.00
red potatoes boiled in chef's cajun spices, crushed + fried garlic parmesan, orange zest
Lighthouse Diner
1510 N US HWY 1, Jupiter
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.50
scrambled eggs, our homemade sausage, peppers, pico de gallo & mozzarella with
choice of side
|2 Eggs
|$4.75
|Southern Dip
|$14.99
Sims House Hospitality Group
322 Center Street, Jupiter
|Popular items
|Truffle Fries
|$16.00
Tiki 52 Bar & Grill
18487 SE Federal Hwy, Tequesta
|Popular items
|Mahi Tacos
|$16.00
Served with marinated slaw, cilantro lime drizzle, guacamole and salsa and salt and pepper chips
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Soul Rebel
201 N US-1 Suite C5B, Jupiter
Cucina Jupiter
2525 Military Trail #111, Jupiter
|Popular items
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$19.95
Mezzi rigatoni, creamy meat sauce, parsley, Parmesan, nutmeg
|Ricotta Meatballs
|$12.95
Homemade meatballs served with herb ricotta cheese, San Marzano sauce and Parmesan
|Greek Salad
|$12.95
Mix greens, cucumber, feta cheese, red onions, tomatoes, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, lemon vinaigrette
The Creek Pub and Grill
1800 S. Central Blvd, Jupiter
Blue Pointe Bar and Grill
18701 SE Federal Hwy, Tequesta
Burrito Social - Jupiter
251 South US Highway One, Jupiter
Blackforest Deli
233 U.S. 1, Tequesta
Golf Club of Jupiter (new) rebuilding
1800 S. Central Blvd, Jupiter
Golden Juicery
4050 s us hwy 1, Jupiter
Casa Cana - New
377 Tequesta Drive, Jupiter