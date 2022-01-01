Jupiter restaurants you'll love

Go
Jupiter restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Jupiter

Top restaurants in Jupiter, Florida

Jupiter is packed with fun, ocean adventures, and delicious cuisine from across the world. You’ll find casual dining facilities intermingled with classic french bistros, fresh farmers markets, and dive bars all within the same strip. Comfort food from every nation is just waiting to be discovered by hungry travelers. Maybe after a long day of golf or breakfast before a beach excursion, there’s nothing like a warm dish from one of the best restaurants in Jupiter.

You might say the cuisine from Jupiter is out of this world, and you would be right. This beach town right off the ocean and home to the Loxahatchee River has amazing fresh seafood, authentic french cuisine, and plenty of classic American takeout. From fast-casual dining to high-end eateries, Jupiter caters to every need. The perfect town for families to enjoy, every bistro, cafe, and restaurant has something for everyone.

Don’t miss the fantastic breweries of Jupiter scattered across the city. Located near gorgeous parks, bakeries, and delicious cafes, a walking tour of some of the best breweries in Jupiter is in order. Perfect for a group outing with friends or a romantic day trip, treat those you love to an adventure downtown. You won’t regret it!

Jupiter's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Salad
Salad
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Bagels
Scroll right

Must-try Jupiter restaurants

1548 US-1 image

 

1548 US-1

1548 US-1, Tequesta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pappardelle E Polpette$20.95
Tomato sauce, meatballs, topped with ricotta
Linguini Carbonara$20.95
Parmigiano, cream
Shoestring Fries$8.50
Parmigiano, truffle oil
More about 1548 US-1
PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE image

 

PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE

6775 W Indiantown Rd, Jupiter

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
10 Wings$17.25
Ten wings. Fried to perfection and tossed in your choice of our delicious wing sauces or BBQ sauces.
10 Wings$12.50
Ten wings. Fried to perfection and tossed in your choice of our delicious wing sauces or BBQ sauces.
Beef Platter$15.00
More about PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE
Little Moir's Food Shack image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Little Moir's Food Shack

103 S US Highway 1 Unit D3, Jupiter

Avg 4.6 (2169 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Red Grouper$32.00
crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw
Coconut Corn Soup$5.50
w/ Chicken and Bacon
Grilled Avocado$14.00
mexican street corn salsa, cotija cheese, red onions, lime, sweet peppers, chipotle aioli, ciantro *add blackened shrimp $17.75 | chicken $15.75 | fresh lump crab $17.25 | scallops $19.75
More about Little Moir's Food Shack
C.R. Chicks - Abacoa image

 

C.R. Chicks - Abacoa

5440 Military Trail, Suite 1, Jupiter

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey (No Chicken)$7.00
Penne Pasta in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce
Chicken House Salad$10.25
Honey Mustard Dressing, 1/4 White Chicken Deboned
Dressing will be served On The Side to preserve the freshness of to-go salads.
Chicken Breast Sandwich$9.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise
More about C.R. Chicks - Abacoa
Angelo's Italian Restaurant image

 

Angelo's Italian Restaurant

155 Toney Penna Drive, Jupiter

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Gorgonzola$9.00
Gorgonzola cheese, pepperoncini, tomatoes, cucmber, black olives
"World Famous" Pepperoni Bread$10.00
Pepperoni, mozzarella
Mona Lisa$19.50
Grilled chicken mixed with penne alla vodka. BELLISIMO!
More about Angelo's Italian Restaurant
Guacamole Taqueria image

FRENCH FRIES

Guacamole Taqueria

9260 W Indiantown Rd, Jupiter

Avg 4.3 (414 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Burrito
Pico De Gallo Salsa$6.95
White Cheese Dip$8.95
More about Guacamole Taqueria
Subculture Coffee Jupiter image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Subculture Coffee Jupiter

107 Front Street, Jupiter

Avg 4.5 (309 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mocha$5.00
Cold Brew$4.00
Iced Latte$4.50
More about Subculture Coffee Jupiter
Golf Club of Jupiter image

 

Golf Club of Jupiter

1800 south central Blvd, Jupiter

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken & chorizo burrito$10.95
Chicken and sausage filled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cilantro,sour cream, avocado and cheese
Blackened Chicken Wrap$11.95
Blackened chicken, bacon, lettuce , tomato, cheddar jack and chipotle ranch dressing
Chicken burrito$9.95
Chicken, rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, sour cream, avocado and cheese
More about Golf Club of Jupiter
Berry Fresh Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Berry Fresh Cafe

3755 Military Trail, Jupiter

Avg 4.6 (3838 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buttermilk Pancakes$8.99
A stack of fluffy homemade buttermilk pancakes.
Berry Fresh Slam$11.99
Two eggs, two pancakes, two bacon slices or a sausage patty with red bliss potatoes.
Breakfast Burrito$11.49
Burrito stuffed with chorizo sausage, eggs, pepper jack cheese, trio of peppers and onions, topped with enchilada sauce. Drizzled with chipotle cream and served with salsa, sour cream and home-fried red bliss potatoes.
More about Berry Fresh Cafe
Bagel Boyz image

 

Bagel Boyz

5430 military trail, Jupiter

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Wake Up Call$8.00
Two fried eggs, candied bacon, crispy chicken, cheddar cheese, & sriracha glaze
The Looper$8.00
3 scrambled eggs with American cheese, hash browns, and your choice of meat. Served on a wrap...or one of our awesome bagels if you prefer!
Omelet$9.00
Choose 3 ingredients, your choice of side, & a bagel with butter or cream cheese. Omelets made fresh to order!
More about Bagel Boyz
Angelo's Too image

 

Angelo's Too

10136 W Indiantown Rd, Jupiter

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken, Penne, & Broccoli (D)$18.50
Chicken and brocolli diced, then tossed with penne in a garlic & oil sauce.
Gorgonzola$9.00
Gorgonzola cheese, pepperoncini, tomatoes, cucmber, black olives
Antipasto$12.50
Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, tomatoes, cucumber, black olives
More about Angelo's Too
The Jersey Diner image

 

The Jersey Diner

716 US Highway 1, Tequesta

Avg 4.4 (645 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Western Omelette$10.95
Ham or bacon, onions, peppers, and choice of cheese
House Burger$10.95
Our classic Certified Angus beef patty topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and our house sauce
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.95
Two (2) eggs any style with bacon, sausage, pork roll, or ham and your choice of cheese on bread, roll, or bagel
More about The Jersey Diner
C.R. Chicks - Indiantown Rd. image

 

C.R. Chicks - Indiantown Rd.

6779 West Indiantown Road, Jupiter

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey$13.40
Smoked chicken with penne pasta in a tomato basil cream sauce
Smokey (No Chicken)$7.00
Penne Pasta in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce
Chicken Breast Sandwich$9.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise
More about C.R. Chicks - Indiantown Rd.
Hibiscus StrEATery image

 

Hibiscus StrEATery

326 Hibiscus Street, Jupiter

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sweet Potato Crust - Dinner
greens, green beans, mango, tomato, red onion, key lime garlic dressing, sambal aioli
Fried Tuna Basil Roll$14.00
spicy pineapple melon salad, wasabi aioli
Indoroni - Dinner$20.00
Grown up Mac-n-Cheese with chicken, red onion, fried garlic, homemade cheese sauce, parmesan cheese
More about Hibiscus StrEATery
Mood image

 

Mood

235 South US Highway One, Tequesta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Self Love Platter$15.00
roasted lion's mane + maitake mushrooms, wontons, fresh spring rolls, pickled collards, wasabi aioli, edible flowers, dragon fruit vinaigrette
Fried Sunchokes$12.00
braised tempura sunchokes, fried capers, lemon caper aioli
Crack-A-Lackin' Good Potatoes$11.00
red potatoes boiled in chef's cajun spices, crushed + fried garlic parmesan, orange zest
More about Mood
Lighthouse Diner image

 

Lighthouse Diner

1510 N US HWY 1, Jupiter

Avg 4.6 (1707 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$10.50
scrambled eggs, our homemade sausage, peppers, pico de gallo & mozzarella with
choice of side
2 Eggs$4.75
Southern Dip$14.99
More about Lighthouse Diner
Sims House Hospitality Group image

 

Sims House Hospitality Group

322 Center Street, Jupiter

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Truffle Fries$16.00
More about Sims House Hospitality Group
Tiki 52 Bar & Grill image

 

Tiki 52 Bar & Grill

18487 SE Federal Hwy, Tequesta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mahi Tacos$16.00
Served with marinated slaw, cilantro lime drizzle, guacamole and salsa and salt and pepper chips
More about Tiki 52 Bar & Grill
Soul Rebel image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Soul Rebel

201 N US-1 Suite C5B, Jupiter

Avg 4 (156 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Soul Rebel
Little Moirs Leftovers Cafe image

 

Little Moirs Leftovers Cafe

451 University Boulevard, Jupiter

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Little Moirs Leftovers Cafe
Blue Jay Bistro image

 

Blue Jay Bistro

141 S Main St, Littleton

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Blue Jay Bistro
Cucina Jupiter image

 

Cucina Jupiter

2525 Military Trail #111, Jupiter

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Rigatoni Bolognese$19.95
Mezzi rigatoni, creamy meat sauce, parsley, Parmesan, nutmeg
Ricotta Meatballs$12.95
Homemade meatballs served with herb ricotta cheese, San Marzano sauce and Parmesan
Greek Salad$12.95
Mix greens, cucumber, feta cheese, red onions, tomatoes, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, lemon vinaigrette
More about Cucina Jupiter
Banner pic

 

The Creek Pub and Grill

1800 S. Central Blvd, Jupiter

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Creek Pub and Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Blue Pointe Bar and Grill

18701 SE Federal Hwy, Tequesta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Blue Pointe Bar and Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Burrito Social - Jupiter

251 South US Highway One, Jupiter

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Burrito Social - Jupiter
Restaurant banner

 

Blackforest Deli

233 U.S. 1, Tequesta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Blackforest Deli
Restaurant banner

 

Golf Club of Jupiter (new) rebuilding

1800 S. Central Blvd, Jupiter

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Golf Club of Jupiter (new) rebuilding
Restaurant banner

 

Golden Juicery

4050 s us hwy 1, Jupiter

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Golden Juicery
Restaurant banner

 

Casa Cana - New

377 Tequesta Drive, Jupiter

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Casa Cana - New

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Jupiter

Burritos

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodles

Pies

Cookies

Pancakes

Chicken Soup

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Jupiter to explore

West Palm Beach

Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)

Lake Worth

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Palm Beach Gardens

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Stuart

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

North Palm Beach

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Wellington

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Palm Beach

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Palm City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Jensen Beach

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston