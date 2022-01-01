Jupiter breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Jupiter
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Berry Fresh Cafe
3755 Military Trail, Jupiter
|Popular items
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$8.99
A stack of fluffy homemade buttermilk pancakes.
|Challah Bread French Toast
|$9.99
Challah bread dipped in French Toast batter. Sprinkled with cinnamon and powdered sugar.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.49
Burrito stuffed with chorizo sausage, eggs, pepper jack cheese, trio of peppers and onions, topped with enchilada sauce. Drizzled with chipotle cream and served with salsa, sour cream and home-fried red bliss potatoes.
Bagel Boyz
5430 military trail, Jupiter
|Popular items
|The Wake Up Call
|$8.00
Two fried eggs, candied bacon, crispy chicken, cheddar cheese, & sriracha glaze
|The Looper
|$8.00
3 scrambled eggs with American cheese, hash browns, and your choice of meat. Served on a wrap...or one of our awesome bagels if you prefer!
|Omelet
|$9.00
Choose 3 ingredients, your choice of side, & a bagel with butter or cream cheese. Omelets made fresh to order!
The Jersey Diner
716 US Highway 1, Tequesta
|Popular items
|Western Omelette
|$10.95
Ham or bacon, onions, peppers, and choice of cheese
|House Burger
|$10.95
Our classic Certified Angus beef patty topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and our house sauce
|Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$7.95
Two (2) eggs any style with bacon, sausage, pork roll, or ham and your choice of cheese on bread, roll, or bagel