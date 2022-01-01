Jupiter breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Jupiter restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Jupiter

Berry Fresh Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Berry Fresh Cafe

3755 Military Trail, Jupiter

Avg 4.6 (3838 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buttermilk Pancakes$8.99
A stack of fluffy homemade buttermilk pancakes.
Challah Bread French Toast$9.99
Challah bread dipped in French Toast batter. Sprinkled with cinnamon and powdered sugar.
Breakfast Burrito$11.49
Burrito stuffed with chorizo sausage, eggs, pepper jack cheese, trio of peppers and onions, topped with enchilada sauce. Drizzled with chipotle cream and served with salsa, sour cream and home-fried red bliss potatoes.
More about Berry Fresh Cafe
Bagel Boyz image

 

Bagel Boyz

5430 military trail, Jupiter

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Wake Up Call$8.00
Two fried eggs, candied bacon, crispy chicken, cheddar cheese, & sriracha glaze
The Looper$8.00
3 scrambled eggs with American cheese, hash browns, and your choice of meat. Served on a wrap...or one of our awesome bagels if you prefer!
Omelet$9.00
Choose 3 ingredients, your choice of side, & a bagel with butter or cream cheese. Omelets made fresh to order!
More about Bagel Boyz
The Jersey Diner image

 

The Jersey Diner

716 US Highway 1, Tequesta

Avg 4.4 (645 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Western Omelette$10.95
Ham or bacon, onions, peppers, and choice of cheese
House Burger$10.95
Our classic Certified Angus beef patty topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and our house sauce
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.95
Two (2) eggs any style with bacon, sausage, pork roll, or ham and your choice of cheese on bread, roll, or bagel
More about The Jersey Diner
Lighthouse Diner image

 

Lighthouse Diner

1510 N US HWY 1, Jupiter

Avg 4.6 (1707 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$10.50
scrambled eggs, our homemade sausage, peppers, pico de gallo & mozzarella with
choice of side
2 Eggs$4.75
Southern Dip$14.99
More about Lighthouse Diner

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Jupiter

Burritos

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodles

Pies

Cookies

Caesar Salad

Pancakes

Chicken Soup

Map

More near Jupiter to explore

West Palm Beach

Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)

Lake Worth

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Palm Beach Gardens

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Stuart

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

North Palm Beach

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Wellington

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Palm Beach

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Palm City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Jensen Beach

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston