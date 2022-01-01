Jupiter seafood restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Little Moir's Food Shack image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Little Moir's Food Shack

103 S US Highway 1 Unit D3, Jupiter

Avg 4.6 (2169 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Dolphin$29.50
crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw
Wahoo$29.50
crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw
Red Grouper$32.00
crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw
More about Little Moir's Food Shack
Tiki 52 Bar & Grill image

 

Tiki 52 Bar & Grill

18487 SE Federal Hwy, Tequesta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mahi Tacos$16.00
Served with marinated slaw, cilantro lime drizzle, guacamole and salsa and salt and pepper chips
More about Tiki 52 Bar & Grill
Little Moirs Leftovers Cafe image

 

Little Moirs Leftovers Cafe

451 University Boulevard, Jupiter

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Little Moirs Leftovers Cafe
Tiki 52 Ship Store image

 

Tiki 52 Ship Store

18487 SE Federal Hwy, Tequesta

No reviews yet
More about Tiki 52 Ship Store

