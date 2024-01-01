Asian salad in Jupiter
Jupiter restaurants that serve asian salad
Stadium Grill
1203 Town Center Drive, Jupiter
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Blended greens, napa cabbage, baby carrots, almonds, red peppers, shiitake mushrooms, mandarin oranges, scallions, cellophane noodles, and grilled chicken
Hibiscus StrEATery - 326 Hibiscus Street
326 Hibiscus Street, Jupiter
|Asian Chopped Salad - Lunch
|$14.00
romaine, carrots, cucumber, edamame, cashews, scallions, craisins, bell pepper, tomato, avocado, thai peanut dressing
