Asian salad in Jupiter

Jupiter restaurants
Jupiter restaurants that serve asian salad

Stadium Grill

1203 Town Center Drive, Jupiter

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Asian Chicken Salad$16.00
Blended greens, napa cabbage, baby carrots, almonds, red peppers, shiitake mushrooms, mandarin oranges, scallions, cellophane noodles, and grilled chicken
Hibiscus StrEATery - 326 Hibiscus Street

326 Hibiscus Street, Jupiter

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Asian Chopped Salad - Lunch$14.00
romaine, carrots, cucumber, edamame, cashews, scallions, craisins, bell pepper, tomato, avocado, thai peanut dressing
Asian Chopped Salad - Dinner$14.00
romaine, carrots, cucumber, edamame, cashews, scallions, craisins, bell pepper, tomato, avocado, Thai peanut dressing
