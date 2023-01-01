Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blueberry pancakes in Jupiter

Go
Jupiter restaurants
Toast

Jupiter restaurants that serve blueberry pancakes

Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Berry Fresh Cafe - Jupiter

3755 Military Trail, Jupiter

Avg 4.6 (3838 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Blueberry white chocolate Lemon Ricotta Pancakes$11.99
More about Berry Fresh Cafe - Jupiter
Lighthouse Diner image

 

Lighthouse Diner

1510 N US HWY 1, Jupiter

Avg 4.6 (1707 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Solo Blueberry Pancake$5.00
More about Lighthouse Diner

Browse other tasty dishes in Jupiter

Key Lime Pies

Brulee

Chicken Noodle Soup

Noodle Soup

Tuna Wraps

Chicken Marsala

Pretzels

Tortilla Soup

Map

More near Jupiter to explore

West Palm Beach

Avg 4.4 (103 restaurants)

Lake Worth

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Palm Beach Gardens

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Stuart

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Wellington

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

North Palm Beach

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Palm Beach

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Jensen Beach

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Palm City

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1030 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (22 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (143 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1015 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (469 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (954 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston