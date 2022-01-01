Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo wings in Jupiter

Jupiter restaurants
Jupiter restaurants that serve buffalo wings

The Jersey Diner image

 

The Jersey Diner

716 US Highway 1, Tequesta

Avg 4.4 (645 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Wings$11.95
Eight (8) crispy fried chicken wings drenched in buffalo sauce, served with celery and bleu cheese or ranch dipping sauce
More about The Jersey Diner
Mood image

 

Mood

235 South US Highway One, Tequesta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Cauli Wings$15.00
More about Mood

