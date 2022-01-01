Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Buffalo wings in
Jupiter
/
Jupiter
/
Buffalo Wings
Jupiter restaurants that serve buffalo wings
The Jersey Diner
716 US Highway 1, Tequesta
Avg 4.4
(645 reviews)
Buffalo Wings
$11.95
Eight (8) crispy fried chicken wings drenched in buffalo sauce, served with celery and bleu cheese or ranch dipping sauce
More about The Jersey Diner
Mood
235 South US Highway One, Tequesta
No reviews yet
Buffalo Cauli Wings
$15.00
More about Mood
Browse other tasty dishes in Jupiter
Prosciutto
French Toast
Grits
Risotto
Cake
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Chicken Sandwiches
Gnocchi
More near Jupiter to explore
West Palm Beach
Avg 4.3
(87 restaurants)
Lake Worth
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Stuart
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
North Palm Beach
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Wellington
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Palm Beach
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Palm City
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Jensen Beach
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Clewiston
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(842 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
Naples
Avg 4.4
(89 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 4
(15 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(248 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(115 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(826 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(397 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston