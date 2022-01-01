Burritos in Jupiter
Jupiter restaurants that serve burritos
More about Golf Club of Jupiter
Golf Club of Jupiter
1800 south central Blvd, Jupiter
|Chicken burrito
|$9.95
Chicken, rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, sour cream, avocado and cheese
|Chicken & chorizo burrito
|$10.95
Chicken and sausage filled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cilantro,sour cream, avocado and cheese
More about Berry Fresh Cafe
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Berry Fresh Cafe
3755 Military Trail, Jupiter
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.49
Burrito stuffed with chorizo sausage, eggs, pepper jack cheese, trio of peppers and onions, topped with enchilada sauce. Drizzled with chipotle cream and served with salsa, sour cream and home-fried red bliss potatoes.