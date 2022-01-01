Burritos in Jupiter

Jupiter restaurants that serve burritos

Guacamole Taqueria

9260 W Indiantown Rd, Jupiter

Avg 4.3 (414 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito
More about Guacamole Taqueria
Golf Club of Jupiter

1800 south central Blvd, Jupiter

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken burrito$9.95
Chicken, rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, sour cream, avocado and cheese
Chicken & chorizo burrito$10.95
Chicken and sausage filled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cilantro,sour cream, avocado and cheese
More about Golf Club of Jupiter
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Berry Fresh Cafe

3755 Military Trail, Jupiter

Avg 4.6 (3838 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$11.49
Burrito stuffed with chorizo sausage, eggs, pepper jack cheese, trio of peppers and onions, topped with enchilada sauce. Drizzled with chipotle cream and served with salsa, sour cream and home-fried red bliss potatoes.
More about Berry Fresh Cafe
Lighthouse Diner

1510 N US HWY 1, Jupiter

Avg 4.6 (1707 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$10.50
scrambled eggs, our homemade sausage, peppers, pico de gallo & mozzarella with
choice of side
More about Lighthouse Diner

