Cake in Jupiter

Jupiter restaurants
Jupiter restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

1548 US-1

1548 US-1, Tequesta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nutella Lava Cake$10.50
Limoncello Cake$8.95
More about 1548 US-1
Little Moir's Food Shack image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Little Moir's Food Shack

103 S US Highway 1 Unit D3, Jupiter

Avg 4.6 (2169 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coconut Lump Crab Cake$23.00
blueberry kiwi strawberry jalapeno salad, horseradish aioli
More about Little Moir's Food Shack
Subculture Coffee Jupiter image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Subculture Coffee Jupiter

107 Front Street, Jupiter

Avg 4.5 (309 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Cake$6.50
Raspberry Coffee Cake (GF/Vegan)$5.50
More about Subculture Coffee Jupiter
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Berry Fresh Cafe

3755 Military Trail, Jupiter

Avg 4.6 (3838 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$12.99
Our homemade crab cake made from lump crab meat on a kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato and rosy tartar sauce. Your choice of a side.
More about Berry Fresh Cafe
Hibiscus StrEATery image

 

Hibiscus StrEATery

326 Hibiscus Street, Jupiter

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Asian Teriyaki Shrimp Cake$15.00
pickled vegetables, wasabi aioli
Lump Crab Cake Appetizer$17.50
over spicy melon salad, sambal aioli
Carrot Cake$8.00
cream cheese frosting and caramel, served with homemade whipped cream and berries
More about Hibiscus StrEATery

