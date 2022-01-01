Cake in Jupiter
Jupiter restaurants that serve cake
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Little Moir's Food Shack
103 S US Highway 1 Unit D3, Jupiter
|Coconut Lump Crab Cake
|$23.00
blueberry kiwi strawberry jalapeno salad, horseradish aioli
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Subculture Coffee Jupiter
107 Front Street, Jupiter
|Coconut Cake
|$6.50
|Raspberry Coffee Cake (GF/Vegan)
|$5.50
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Berry Fresh Cafe
3755 Military Trail, Jupiter
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$12.99
Our homemade crab cake made from lump crab meat on a kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato and rosy tartar sauce. Your choice of a side.
Hibiscus StrEATery
326 Hibiscus Street, Jupiter
|Asian Teriyaki Shrimp Cake
|$15.00
pickled vegetables, wasabi aioli
|Lump Crab Cake Appetizer
|$17.50
over spicy melon salad, sambal aioli
|Carrot Cake
|$8.00
cream cheese frosting and caramel, served with homemade whipped cream and berries