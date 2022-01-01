Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken marsala in Jupiter

Jupiter restaurants
Jupiter restaurants that serve chicken marsala

Angelo's Italian Restaurant image

 

Angelo's Italian Restaurant

155 Toney Penna Drive, Jupiter

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Marsala$19.50
Sauteed with sauteed mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce.
Angelo's Too image

 

Angelo's Too - 10136 W Indiantown Rd

10136 W Indiantown Rd, Jupiter

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Marsala$19.50
Sauteed with sauteed mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce.
The Jersey Diner image

 

The Jersey Diner

716 US Highway 1, Tequesta

Avg 4.4 (645 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Marsala$17.95
Golden sautéed chicken cutlets and mushrooms in a rich Marsala wine sauce
Cucina Jupiter image

 

Cucina Jupiter

2525 Military Trail #111, Jupiter

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Marsala (half tray)$79.00
Sauteed, mix mushrooms, basil and Marsala wine sauce
Chicken Marsala$23.95
Chicken Breast sauteed with mix mushrooms, basil , and Marsala wine sauce, served with a side of spaghetti in Marsala sauce
