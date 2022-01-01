Chicken marsala in Jupiter
Jupiter restaurants that serve chicken marsala
Angelo's Italian Restaurant
155 Toney Penna Drive, Jupiter
|Chicken Marsala
|$19.50
Sauteed with sauteed mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce.
Angelo's Too - 10136 W Indiantown Rd
10136 W Indiantown Rd, Jupiter
|Chicken Marsala
|$19.50
Sauteed with sauteed mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce.
The Jersey Diner
716 US Highway 1, Tequesta
|Chicken Marsala
|$17.95
Golden sautéed chicken cutlets and mushrooms in a rich Marsala wine sauce
Cucina Jupiter
2525 Military Trail #111, Jupiter
|Chicken Marsala (half tray)
|$79.00
Sauteed, mix mushrooms, basil and Marsala wine sauce
|Chicken Marsala
|$23.95
Chicken Breast sauteed with mix mushrooms, basil , and Marsala wine sauce, served with a side of spaghetti in Marsala sauce