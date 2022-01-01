Chicken salad in Jupiter

Jupiter restaurants
Toast

Jupiter restaurants that serve chicken salad

C.R. Chicks - Abacoa image

 

C.R. Chicks - Abacoa

5440 Military Trail, Suite 1, Jupiter

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken House Salad$10.25
Honey Mustard Dressing, 1/4 White Chicken Deboned
Dressing will be served On The Side to preserve the freshness of to-go salads.
More about C.R. Chicks - Abacoa
C.R. Chicks - Indiantown Rd. image

 

C.R. Chicks - Indiantown Rd.

6779 West Indiantown Road, Jupiter

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Chicken Pasta, Salad, & Bread$10.85
Smoked Chicken with Penne pasta in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, House or Caesar Salad, Homemade Bread.
Enter number of people in quantity. Orders of less than 10 people will be declined. Please contact the store by phone for orders of less than 10 people.
More about C.R. Chicks - Indiantown Rd.

