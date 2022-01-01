Chicken salad sandwiches in Jupiter
Jupiter restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
More about C.R. Chicks - Abacoa
C.R. Chicks - Abacoa
5440 Military Trail, Suite 1, Jupiter
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.75
More about Berry Fresh Cafe
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Berry Fresh Cafe
3755 Military Trail, Jupiter
|1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.99
|Dill Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.99
Our made-from-scratch dill chicken salad (contains nuts) in a wrap or croissant with lettuce and tomato or on a bed of greens. Your choice of a side.