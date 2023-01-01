Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chili burgers in
Jupiter
/
Jupiter
/
Chili Burgers
Jupiter restaurants that serve chili burgers
The Jersey Diner
716 US Highway 1, Tequesta
Avg 4.4
(645 reviews)
Chili Cheese Burger
$13.95
Angus beef patty, homemade chili, nacho cheese, jalapenos
More about The Jersey Diner
Lighthouse Diner
1510 N US HWY 1, Jupiter
Avg 4.6
(1707 reviews)
Chili Cheese Burger
$12.99
More about Lighthouse Diner
