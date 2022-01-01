French toast in Jupiter
Jupiter restaurants that serve french toast
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Berry Fresh Cafe
3755 Military Trail, Jupiter
|Gluten Free French Toast
|$10.99
|Challah Bread French Toast
|$10.99
Challah bread dipped in French Toast batter. Sprinkled with cinnamon and powdered sugar.
|Half Order Coconut French Toast
|$6.49
2 slices of challah bread dipped in French toast batter and rolled in fresh, toasted coconut and grilled to perfection. Sprinkled with cinnamon and powdered sugar.
Bagel Boyz
5430 military trail, Jupiter
|French Toast
|$9.50
Two pieces of french toast served with your choice of breakfast meat!
|French Toast (1)
|$3.00
1 piece of French Toast
The Jersey Diner
716 US Highway 1, Tequesta
|Stuffed French Toast
|$9.95
Two (2) slices of thick egg-battered challah bread with your choice of sweet cream cheese filling or peanut butter & jelly in between
|French Toast
|$7.95
Three (3) slices of thick, soft challah bread soaked in a cinnamon egg batter. Topped with powdered sugar and a side of freshly whipped butter