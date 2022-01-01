French toast in Jupiter

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Berry Fresh Cafe

3755 Military Trail, Jupiter

Avg 4.6 (3838 reviews)
Takeout
Gluten Free French Toast$10.99
Challah Bread French Toast$10.99
Challah bread dipped in French Toast batter. Sprinkled with cinnamon and powdered sugar.
Half Order Coconut French Toast$6.49
2 slices of challah bread dipped in French toast batter and rolled in fresh, toasted coconut and grilled to perfection. Sprinkled with cinnamon and powdered sugar.
More about Berry Fresh Cafe
Bagel Boyz image

 

Bagel Boyz

5430 military trail, Jupiter

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast$9.50
Two pieces of french toast served with your choice of breakfast meat!
French Toast (1)$3.00
1 piece of French Toast
More about Bagel Boyz
Item pic

 

The Jersey Diner

716 US Highway 1, Tequesta

Avg 4.4 (645 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Stuffed French Toast$9.95
Two (2) slices of thick egg-battered challah bread with your choice of sweet cream cheese filling or peanut butter & jelly in between
French Toast$7.95
Three (3) slices of thick, soft challah bread soaked in a cinnamon egg batter. Topped with powdered sugar and a side of freshly whipped butter
More about The Jersey Diner
Lighthouse Diner image

 

Lighthouse Diner

1510 N US HWY 1, Jupiter

Avg 4.6 (1707 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$6.99
Stuffed French Toast$9.99
More about Lighthouse Diner

