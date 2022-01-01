Fritters in Jupiter
Jupiter restaurants that serve fritters
More about Berry Fresh Cafe - Jupiter
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Berry Fresh Cafe - Jupiter
3755 Military Trail, Jupiter
|Half Order Blueberry Fritters (3)
|$5.99
Our freshly-made fritter batter full of blueberries and cooked to a golden brown and placed in a paper sack with sugar and cinnamon. We shake them up at your table and serve with strawberry yogurt for dipping!
|Blueberry Fritters (6)
|$7.99
Our freshly-made fritter batter full of blueberries and cooked to a golden brown and placed in a paper sack with sugar and cinnamon. We shake them up at your table and serve with strawberry yogurt for dipping!