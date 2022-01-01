Fritters in Jupiter

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Berry Fresh Cafe - Jupiter

3755 Military Trail, Jupiter

Avg 4.6 (3838 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Half Order Blueberry Fritters (3)$5.99
Our freshly-made fritter batter full of blueberries and cooked to a golden brown and placed in a paper sack with sugar and cinnamon. We shake them up at your table and serve with strawberry yogurt for dipping!
Blueberry Fritters (6)$7.99
Our freshly-made fritter batter full of blueberries and cooked to a golden brown and placed in a paper sack with sugar and cinnamon. We shake them up at your table and serve with strawberry yogurt for dipping!
More about Berry Fresh Cafe - Jupiter
Hibiscus StrEATery image

 

Hibiscus StrEATery - 326 Hibiscus Street

326 Hibiscus Street, Jupiter

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coconut Conch Fritters$14.75
spicy melon, papaya garlic dipping sauce
More about Hibiscus StrEATery - 326 Hibiscus Street

